‘Focus on exams,’ Telangana CM urges Group 1 aspirants to end protest

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has urged TGPSC Group 1 aspirants to refrain from protesting and focus on the exams scheduled for Monday, October 21.

Addressing the issue during the closing ceremony of police duty meeting on Saturday, October 19 he revealed that 95 percent of Group 1 aspirants had already downloaded their hall tickets, encouraging the remaining 5 percent to do so as soon as possible.

In his statement, chief minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that the government’s examination process has been upheld by the courts, dismissing concerns about unfairness. He explained that conducting recruitment under GO 55 would disadvantage BC, SC, and ST candidates. As a solution, the government introduced Government Order (GO) 29 to ensure equal opportunities for all.

Also Read Bandi Sanjay joins Ashok Nagar Group 1 exam protests, walks to Secretariat

Appealing for peace, Revanth Reddy asked Group 1 aspirants to abandon misconceptions about the recruitment process and withdraw from the ongoing protests. He also requested the police to avoid using lathi charges or filing cases against the unemployed youth involved in the demonstrations.

The chief minister further criticized certain individuals who, according to him, have attempted to hinder the recruitment process for political gain.

The protesting aspirants have been expressing concerns over the schedule of the exam and the impact of certain GOs on the recruitment process and reservation.

They have been seeking postponement of the Mains exam to be held from October 21 to 27.

On Saturday, several protested at Ashok Nagar, the hub of coaching institutions for civil services and other competitive exams in the city.