Focus on Polavaram project’s left main canal: Andhra Pradesh CM tells officials

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to pay attention to the left main canal of Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project, even as he reviewed projects including Veligonda, Vamsadhara and Owk.

He instructed officials to focus on the left main canal as the construction of the main dam has been expedited.

Officials informed that sand filling and vibro-compaction work at gap 1 of Earth-Cum-Rock-Fill (ECRF) dam has been completed and similar work at gap 2 is going on at the project, a government release said on Monday.

The authorities apprised the Chief Minister that an expert committee from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti has inspected the cracks in the guide bund, noting that these cracks could have been the result of changes in the nature of soil.

Acting on the suggestions of this committee, cracks are being filled up and the committee has agreed to make final recommendations after detailed analysis.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh CM launches 4G services for remote areas

As per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Polavaram Irrigation Project has been declared a national project.

According to the Act, the Central government shall execute the project and obtain all requisite clearances including environmental, forests, and rehabilitation and resettlement norms.

The Water Resources department of Government of Andhra Pradesh is the executing agency for Polavaram irrigation project on behalf of the Government of India, the Polavaram Project Authority website stated.

Meanwhile, officials told Reddy that various ministries are preparing a Cabinet note for approving the release of Rs 12,911 crore funds sanctioned by the Finance Ministry for completing the first phase of the Polavaram Projecct.

Likewise, they have informed the Chief Minister that 12,658 displaced families have been shifted to the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colonies even as efforts are on to move the remaining 8,288 families.

On Veligonda, Vamshadara and Owk projects, Reddy suggested officials to formulate an action plan to expedite their construction on priority, reviewing them on a fortnightly basis.