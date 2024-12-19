Folk artist Darshanam Mogilaiah passes away after prolonged illness

Published: 19th December 2024
Hyderabad: Popular folk artist Darshanam Mogilaiah, who shot to fame with the Tollywood movie Balagam, passed away on Thursday morning after a prolonged illness. Mogilaiah, also known as Kinnera Mogilaiah, was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at a private hospital in Warangal. Unfortunately, he breathed his last early on Thursday morning.

In addition to the support from Balagam director Venu and the crew, the state government also contributed to his treatment expenses. Mogilaiah was one of the last remaining players of the ‘Kinnera,’ a stringed tribal musical instrument. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022 for his contributions to music.

Upon learning of his demise, political leaders, artists, and others expressed their grief.

