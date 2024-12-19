Folk artist Darshanam Mogilaiah passes away after prolonged illness

Hyderabad: Popular folk artist Darshanam Mogilaiah, who shot to fame with the Tollywood movie Balagam, passed away on Thursday morning after a prolonged illness. Mogilaiah, also known as Kinnera Mogilaiah, was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at a private hospital in Warangal. Unfortunately, he breathed his last early on Thursday morning.

In addition to the support from Balagam director Venu and the crew, the state government also contributed to his treatment expenses. Mogilaiah was one of the last remaining players of the ‘Kinnera,’ a stringed tribal musical instrument. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022 for his contributions to music.

India has honoured folk singer Darshanam Mogilaiah with the #PadmaShri for reinventing the Kinnera, a rare musical instrument. Here's his incredible story. pic.twitter.com/6JYeCjudon — The Better India (@thebetterindia) June 15, 2022

Upon learning of his demise, political leaders, artists, and others expressed their grief.