Food adulteration raids in Hyderabad: Items worth Rs 2 lakh seized

Hyderabad: Officials conducted food adulteration raids at multiple savoury and bakery products manufacturing units in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally area and seized items worth Rs 2 lakh on Wednesday, April 8.

At BS Food Products in Laxmiguda milmaker, nalli papad and other items worth approximately Rs 1.5 lakh were seized. This was the highest seizure.

At Maruthi Foods in Kattedan, owned by Satvaji, which manufactures Kurkure polo rings, officials confiscated 0 loose packets of Kurkure worth around Rs 15,000.

At Indian Bakery and Sweets House, eight trays of fine biscuits and other bakery items worth Rs 15,000 were seized. It is owned by one person named Ather Rahman.

At Krishna Food Products in Brundavan Colony, Laxmiguda, owned by Krishna Rani Das, officials seized mixture packets and other items worth Rs 10,000.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.