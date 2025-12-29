Food delivery boy gets entangled with Chinese manja, deep cut around neck

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy sustained injury on his neck after a nylon thread (Chinese manja) got entangled while travelling in Shamsheer Gunj, Hyderabad’s Old City area, on Monday.

Jameel, a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta, was riding to Shahalibanda. As he reached Shamsheer Gunj, the Chinese manja fell and twisted his neck, causing a deep cut wound. He was rushed to a private hospital where he is under treatment.

Police have warned traders against the sale of nylon thread, stating criminal cases will be initiated against anyone found selling or using.

Chinese manja is a sharp, non-biodegradable, coated with abrasive substance kite string used mainly during Sankranthi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is far from the 2000-year-old traditional kites made with a mixture of pure cotton thread glazed with a mixture of rice glue, tree gums and finely powdered glass.

Also Read Animal NGO to rescue birds hurt by Chinese manja during Sankranti in Hyderabad

Chinese manja is extremely dangerous to all lives, especially birds. Environmentalists and bird lovers have actively sought the curbing of manja.