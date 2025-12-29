Food delivery boy gets entangled with Chinese manja, deep cut around neck

Chinese manja is extremely dangerous to all lives, especially birds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th December 2025 5:25 pm IST|   Updated: 29th December 2025 5:28 pm IST
chinese manja
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy sustained injury on his neck after a nylon thread (Chinese manja) got entangled while travelling in Shamsheer Gunj, Hyderabad’s Old City area, on Monday.

Advertisement

Jameel, a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta, was riding to Shahalibanda. As he reached Shamsheer Gunj, the Chinese manja fell and twisted his neck, causing a deep cut wound. He was rushed to a private hospital where he is under treatment.

Police have warned traders against the sale of nylon thread, stating criminal cases will be initiated against anyone found selling or using.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Chinese manja is a sharp, non-biodegradable, coated with abrasive substance kite string used mainly during Sankranthi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is far from the 2000-year-old traditional kites made with a mixture of pure cotton thread glazed with a mixture of rice glue, tree gums and finely powdered glass.

Chinese manja is extremely dangerous to all lives, especially birds. Environmentalists and bird lovers have actively sought the curbing of manja.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th December 2025 5:25 pm IST|   Updated: 29th December 2025 5:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button