Food Meets Fame: 7 Celebrity-owned cafes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, the city of the Nizams, is known not only for its rich history and culture, but also for its culinary delights. What could be better than indulging in delicious food at celebrity-owned cafes and restaurants? Many stars in Hyderabad, ranging from actors to directors, have entered the food business, bringing their own distinct flavours to the dining experience. In this article, let’s have a look at the list of some of Hyderabad’s most popular celebrity-owned cafes and restaurants that have captured the attention of foodies.

Celebrity-Owned Cafes in Hyderabad

1. Sharwanand — ‘Beenz coffee shop’

Actor Sharwanand, the heartthrob of Telugu cinema, owns the rustic and rural-themed Beenz coffee shop. Telugu snacks such as arati kaya bajji, punugulu, and mirchi bajji are must-tries. This place is located in Jubilee hills.





2. Surender Reddy — ‘Ulavacharu’

Tollywood director Surender Reddy’s Ulavacharu franchise serves authentic South Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist. The simple yet elegant decor of the restaurant will make you feel right at home. It multiple outlets across Hyderabad including Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills.





3. Shashank — ‘Maya Bazar’

Actor Shashank owns the cinema-themed restaurant, Maya Bazar. The restaurant is known for its delicious Mughalai cuisine and simple yet appealing interiors that will appeal to families.This is located in Karkhana, Secunderabad.





4. SS Karthikeya — ‘Circuit Drive Inn’

Circuit Drive Inn in Hitec City and Whitefields is co-owned by SS Karthikeya, son of director SS Rajamouli. This restaurant serves a range of delicious dishes and is a popular spot for young crowds.

5. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar — ‘ AN Restaurant’

Tollywood’s power couple Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, have opened AN restaurant in collaboration with popular Hyderabad food chains Minerva. This restaurant offers a variety of cuisines and is well-known for its exquisite interiors and excellent service. It is located in Banjara Hills Rd No 12.

6. Anand Deverakonda — ‘Good Vibes Only Cafe’

Good Vibes Only Cafe is owned by Anand Deverakonda, Vijay Deverakonda’s brother. It opened in 2020. This cafe is well-known among young people for its relaxed atmosphere, delicious coffee, and snacks.

7. Daggubati family — ‘Sanctuary’

Located in Jubilee Hills, Sanctuary is not just a restaurant; it was also the Daggubati family’s childhood home, where they made countless memories of the family. The restaurant is well-known for its Italian cuisine.

These celebrity-owned cafes and restaurants in Hyderabad are more than just places to eat; they also provide insight into the personalities and interests of those who own them.