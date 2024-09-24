Food safety dept raids pan shops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pans shops in Mallapur and Nacharam neighbourhoods of the city were raided by the Telangana food safety department on Saturday, September 21. The officials found multiple violations from the raided pan shops, with four out of five shops running without any FSSAI registration.

The shops that were raided by the food safety officials were Shree Maharaja Pan and Dry Fruits, Surabhi Pan Mahal and Jolly Pan Shop in Nacharam, Pakwan Pan Shop and Bhavani Pan Shop in Mallapur.

The pan shops were found to be working without any dustbins and lagging in hygienic conditions in prominent areas of Hyderabad. The food handlers were found to be not wearing haircaps, gloves and aprons.

The Telangana Food Safety Department notifies every food establishment, including pan shops should obtain FSSAI registration and license and they must comply with the Schedule 4 requirements of food safety standards (FSS) rules and regulations. The food safety departments urged the food establishments in the city to establish and maintain hygiene and sanitary conditions.

Aside from pan shops, the food safety team has been raiding supermarkets and sweet shops in Hyderabad. Last week, raids were carried out at Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited and Olive Mithai Shop.