Food safety team raids supermarket, sweet shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at a supermarket and sweet shop in Hyderabad.

The raids were carried out at Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited and Olive Mithai Shop.

Violations found during raids at supermarket, sweet shop in Hyderabad

At Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited, located in West Maredpally, the team found that frozen packed food items such as McCain Potato Bites and Heritage Mozzarella Cheese were not stored according to the FIFO method. Additionally, packets of blueberries were found without proper labels, including the FSSAI license number, logo, and importer address details. The packaging and use-by dates were also not mentioned.

Task force team has conducted inspections in West Marredpally area on 18.09.2024.



𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆



* FSSAI License true copy was not displayed at prominent location of the premises.



* Frozen packed

During the inspection at Olive Mithai Shop, also located in West Maredpally, the team discovered that packed food items on display for sale, such as Namkeen, Mixture, and Chakodi, were not properly labeled. The FSSAI license number, logo, and manufacturer details were missing.

Additionally, some sweets that were packed and sold on the premises were found to be in violation of proper labeling regulations.

𝗢𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗶 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽, 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆

18.09.2024



* Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and Pest Control Records for the premises not available with the FBO.



* Packed food articles kept on display for sale like Namkeen, Mixture, Chakodi, etc

Inspection at G B Pan Palace

At G B Pan Palace, the team found that the medical fitness certificate for the food handler was missing. The food handler was observed without a hair cap, apron, or gloves.

An open dustbin without a proper lid was also found.

The team seized certain tobacco products from the FBO as they were suspected to be mixed with Pan Masala and sold to customers.

𝗚 𝗕 𝗣𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲, 𝗡𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘆, 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆

18.09.2024



* FBO found operating business without valid FSSAI License/ Registration.



* Medical Fitness Certificate for the food handler not found. Food handler found without using

In recent months, raids have been conducted at various popular restaurants, supermarkets, hostels, sweet shops, and PG accommodations in Hyderabad to ensure that food quality standards are upheld.