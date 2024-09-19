Food safety team raids supermarket, sweet shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at a supermarket and sweet shop in Hyderabad.
The raids were carried out at Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited and Olive Mithai Shop.
Violations found during raids at supermarket, sweet shop in Hyderabad
At Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited, located in West Maredpally, the team found that frozen packed food items such as McCain Potato Bites and Heritage Mozzarella Cheese were not stored according to the FIFO method. Additionally, packets of blueberries were found without proper labels, including the FSSAI license number, logo, and importer address details. The packaging and use-by dates were also not mentioned.
During the inspection at Olive Mithai Shop, also located in West Maredpally, the team discovered that packed food items on display for sale, such as Namkeen, Mixture, and Chakodi, were not properly labeled. The FSSAI license number, logo, and manufacturer details were missing.
Additionally, some sweets that were packed and sold on the premises were found to be in violation of proper labeling regulations.
Inspection at G B Pan Palace
At G B Pan Palace, the team found that the medical fitness certificate for the food handler was missing. The food handler was observed without a hair cap, apron, or gloves.
An open dustbin without a proper lid was also found.
The team seized certain tobacco products from the FBO as they were suspected to be mixed with Pan Masala and sold to customers.
In recent months, raids have been conducted at various popular restaurants, supermarkets, hostels, sweet shops, and PG accommodations in Hyderabad to ensure that food quality standards are upheld.