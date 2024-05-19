Raid conducted at supermarket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted inspections at a supermarket in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Following the inspection, samples were collected for analysis.

Chocolates were found leaking from sealed packs at supermarket in Hyderabad

During the inspection at Ratnadeep Retail Store located at Ameerpet Metro Station, the team found that Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolates were leaking from sealed packs.

The chocolates were seized, and samples were collected for analysis.

Inspections were also conducted at three more outlets: Jumbo King Burgers, KFC, and Five Star Food Court, all located at Ameerpet Metro Station.

Jumbo King Burgers



* Operating with Registration instead of applicable License which is against FSSAI rules



* Not using TPC Meter to check quality of re-used oil



* Unlabeled Paneer Patty worth Rs. 2600 were discarded



* Hygiene issues – water stagnation, open dustbins



(2/3) pic.twitter.com/YX9ipKXOi9 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 18, 2024

At Jumbo King Burgers, the team found that the outlet was not using a TPC meter to check the quality of reused oil. They also found hygiene issues such as water stagnation and open dustbins.

During the inspection at KFC, the team found improper medical fitness certificates, whereas at Five Star Food Court, hygiene issues such as open dustbins were noted.

KFC



* Improper Medical Fitness Certificates



FIVE STAR Food Court



* Quality of re-used oil not being monitored with TPC meter

* Hygiene issues – open dustbins, no hair-caps/gloves

* Medical fitness certificates of food handlers not available



(3/3) — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 18, 2024

Moreover, the medical fitness certificates of food handlers at Five Star Food Court were not available.

Inspections at restaurants in Hyderabad

The task force team also conducted inspections at top restaurants in Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the Lakdikapul area, inspections were conducted at Rayalaseema Ruchulu and Shah Ghouse.

In the Khairatabad area, the task force conducted inspections at Kamat Hotel and Hotel Sukha Sagar Veg Restaurant.

The course of action the task force will take against the restaurants and the supermarket in Hyderabad remains to be seen.