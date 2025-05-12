Addicted doctor sold Rs 1 cr property to pay for drugs: Cops

Hyderabad: The former CEO of Omega Hospital in Hyderabad who was arrested for purchasing 53 grams of cocaine, was addicted to drugs and sold property worth Rs 1 crore to pay for them.

Days before Chigurupati Namrata’s arrest, the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) visited the doctor’s residence and informed her family that she was being surveilled. On May 9, Namrata met the courier identified as Balakrishna Rampyar Ram. “She was unaware of still being under police watch,” a police official was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Also Read Omega Hospital CEO caught purchasing drugs in Hyderabad

The police observed Namrata from the time she handed over Rs 5 lakh to the courier who went to Mumbai and purchased the cocaine from the supplier identified as Vansh Thakkar. Thakkar is a DJ based in Mumbai.

Also Read Omega Hospital issues clarification after doctor’s drug bust

Namrata and Ram were caught red-handed while the latter was handing over the drug to the former CEO. The police also accessed the former CEO’s WhatsApp chat with Thakkar which read “Last time it was 57? 8 left in total and sent 5 this time so 3 left.”

Hospital issues clarification

Following Namrata’s arrest, Omega Hospital on May 11 issued a clarification stating that she is not associated with the hospital in any capacity.

In an official notification released on Sunday, May 11, the chairman and managing director of Omega Hospitals, Dr Ch Mohana Vamsy, emphasised that the incident involving Dr Namrata is an “isolated incident involving personal actions” and not linked to the organisation.

“Omega Hospitals remains committed to its core mission of providing exceptional oncology and multi-specialty care,” the statement read.

Omega Hospitals, which operates over 14 oncology centers across India, urged the media and public to verify facts before associating unrelated personal conduct with the institution.