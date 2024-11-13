Food safety dept raids restaurants, bakeries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several famous restaurants and bakeries in Hyderabad were raided by a task force of the food safety department of Telangana including Dolphin Bakery, LS Bakers, Tanuja Logii and Kaveri Family Restaurant in Suryapet on Monday, November 11.

Violations found at restaurants, bakeries in Hyderabad

At Kaveri Family Restaurant, the inspection team noted that the cooking area was found to lack proper cleanliness, with unclean refrigerators and open drains without grills. Food handlers were not wearing hair caps or gloves, and synthetic food colouring was detected in the Biryani preparation.

Additionally, the restaurant lacked closed dustbins, and essential documents such as medical fitness certificates for staff, pest control records, and a water analysis report.

At LS bakeries in Hyderabad, the FSSAI license was not displayed prominently, and open dustbins were found near the baking area. Food handlers were seen without proper headcaps, gloves, or aprons. Expired sprinkling sprays were used on cakes, and excessive synthetic food colouring was suspected in baked goods.

Additionally, the bakery lacked key documents, including pest control records, medical fitness certificates for staff, and water analysis reports.

Apart from raids at bakeries, the Hyderabad food safety team raided Tanuja Logili restaurant. The inspection team observed that cooked and semi-cooked meat was found improperly stored for extended periods in the refrigerator. Houseflies were observed on exposed food items and chopping boards, while oil and dirt accumulated on the roof and walls of the cooking area.

Additionally, pest control records, medical fitness certificates for food handlers, and water analysis reports were missing. Insects were also found in the drinking water filter.

At Dolphin Bakery, located on MG Road in Hyderabad, the FSSAI license was not displayed prominently and lacked essential documents like pest control records and water analysis reports. Equipment was found rusted, and cobwebs were observed on the roof and walls.

Open dustbins were present, and the washrooms were located within the kitchen, with cooking oil stored nearby. Oil and dirt deposits were seen on the roof and electrical wires, and the cooking area lacked proper lighting. Additionally, the kitchen was open to the outside without protective mesh.