Raids conducted at restaurant, bakery in Hyderabad; expired stock found

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at a restaurant, bakery, and sweets shop in Hyderabad.

During the inspection, the team discovered expired food items.

At Moon Bean Restaurant & Bar in Malakpet, the team found live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen and storeroom premises. Expired food items such as ginger garlic paste, button mushrooms, and milk packets were also found.

Additionally, the establishment lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Dilsukhnagar and Malakpet areas on 09.08.2024.



𝗠𝗼𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 & 𝗕𝗮𝗿, 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗽𝗲𝘁



* The FBO is running food business without a valid FSSAI license. The previous license got expired on Mar'2024.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 10, 2024

Another raid was conducted at a bakery in Hyderabad, where expired stock was found. At Tipsy Topsy Bakers located in Dilsuknagar, a packet of jeera biscuits was discovered to have expired in 2023 and was discarded. Rose cookies (packed) and a vinegar bottle were found without manufacturing and use-by dates and were also discarded.

The bakery also lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records.

𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀𝘆 𝗧𝗼𝗽𝘀𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗗𝗶𝗹𝘀𝘂𝗸𝗵𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿

09.08.2024



* FSSAI license true copy was displayed at the premises.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 10, 2024

Inspection at Sahadeva Reddy Pure Ghee Sweets

Among the raids conducted in Hyderabad, one was conducted at Sahadeva Reddy Pure Ghee Sweets, where it was observed that food handlers were wearing hair caps and gloves. However, the team found that doors were not properly fitted, and windows in the store and kitchen areas lacked insect-proof screens.

𝗦𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗱𝘆 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗚𝗵𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀, 𝗗𝗶𝗹𝘀𝘂𝗸𝗵𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿

09.08.2024



* FSSAI license true copy was displayed at the premises.



* Food handlers were found wearing haircaps and gloves.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 10, 2024

While the food safety team continues to inspect restaurants, hotels, bakeries, and other food outlets in Hyderabad to ensure quality, irregularities persist in various establishments across the city.