Raids conducted at restaurant, bakery in Hyderabad; expired stock found

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at a restaurant, bakery, and sweets shop in Hyderabad.
During the inspection, the team discovered expired food items.
Raids at restaurant, bakery in Hyderabad reveal irregularities
At Moon Bean Restaurant & Bar in Malakpet, the team found live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen and storeroom premises. Expired food items such as ginger garlic paste, button mushrooms, and milk packets were also found.
Additionally, the establishment lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records.
Another raid was conducted at a bakery in Hyderabad, where expired stock was found. At Tipsy Topsy Bakers located in Dilsuknagar, a packet of jeera biscuits was discovered to have expired in 2023 and was discarded. Rose cookies (packed) and a vinegar bottle were found without manufacturing and use-by dates and were also discarded.
The bakery also lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records.
Inspection at Sahadeva Reddy Pure Ghee Sweets
Among the raids conducted in Hyderabad, one was conducted at Sahadeva Reddy Pure Ghee Sweets, where it was observed that food handlers were wearing hair caps and gloves. However, the team found that doors were not properly fitted, and windows in the store and kitchen areas lacked insect-proof screens.
While the food safety team continues to inspect restaurants, hotels, bakeries, and other food outlets in Hyderabad to ensure quality, irregularities persist in various establishments across the city.