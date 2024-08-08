Food safety team raids restaurants in Hyderabad; many violations found

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at three restaurants in Hyderabad.

During the raids, many irregularities were found.

Live cockroach infestation observed during raids at one of restaurants in Hyderabad

On August 6, the team inspected Madhura Restaurant and Bar, Laxminagar Colony, Ramanthapur to assess the hygiene of the food and the cleanliness of the premises.

During the inspection, the concerned Food Safety Officer found that pest control records and medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not available.

Additionally, the walls and ceiling were observed to have loose plastering with flakes, and doors and windows were not close-fitted with insect-proof screens.

At the restaurant, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food articles were stored together in the refrigerator.

Moreover, a live cockroach infestation was observed in the store, with possible rodent infestation also noted.

𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗿, 𝗟𝗮𝘅𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗻𝘆, 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿

06.08.2024



* Pest control records and Medical fitness certificates of food handlers not available.



* Walls and ceiling observed to have loose plastering with flakes.



*… pic.twitter.com/Sm87HuXMNA — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 7, 2024

Also Read Food safety team raids restaurants in Hyderabad following complaints

At Sree Swathi Tiffins, Maheshwari Nagar, Habsiguda, the team found damaged and fungus-infected coconuts and jaggery.

Drain water stagnation was observed near the cooking area. Pest infestation (live cockroaches) was also observed.

Additionally, the kitchen premises were found in a highly unhygienic condition, and the refrigerator was found to be rusted and unhygienic.

𝗦𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗶 𝗧𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗻𝘀, 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗶 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿, 𝗛𝗮𝗯𝘀𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗱𝗮

06.08.2024



* Damaged and fungal infected coconuts and jaggery found in the store.



* Expired Milk packets (12 No.s) were found and discarded.



* Drain water stagnation observed near cooking… pic.twitter.com/2tsfF7WK6T — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 7, 2024

While conducting a raid at Grand Lakeview Restaurant and Bar, Uppal-LB Nagar Road, the team found windows and doors not close-fitted and without insect-proof screens.

At the restaurant, food articles stored inside the refrigerator were not covered and not labeled. Additionally, vegetables were observed to be stored directly on the floor.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Habsiguda area on 06.08.2024.



𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗿, 𝗨𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗹-𝗟𝗕 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱



* FSSAI License copy not furnished by FBO.



* Windows and doors not close fitted and without insect… pic.twitter.com/28ScPorciL — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 7, 2024

Inspections at schools, hostels in Telangana

In addition to the restaurants in Hyderabad, raids were recently conducted at various schools and hostels in Telangana.

During these inspections, the administration and cooking staff were educated about the protocols and best practices to follow in the kitchen.

Over the past few months, the task force team has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure that food quality is maintained.