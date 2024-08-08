Food safety team raids restaurants in Hyderabad; many violations found

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at three restaurants in Hyderabad.
During the raids, many irregularities were found.
Live cockroach infestation observed during raids at one of restaurants in Hyderabad
On August 6, the team inspected Madhura Restaurant and Bar, Laxminagar Colony, Ramanthapur to assess the hygiene of the food and the cleanliness of the premises.
During the inspection, the concerned Food Safety Officer found that pest control records and medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not available.
Additionally, the walls and ceiling were observed to have loose plastering with flakes, and doors and windows were not close-fitted with insect-proof screens.
At the restaurant, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food articles were stored together in the refrigerator.
Moreover, a live cockroach infestation was observed in the store, with possible rodent infestation also noted.
At Sree Swathi Tiffins, Maheshwari Nagar, Habsiguda, the team found damaged and fungus-infected coconuts and jaggery.
Drain water stagnation was observed near the cooking area. Pest infestation (live cockroaches) was also observed.
Additionally, the kitchen premises were found in a highly unhygienic condition, and the refrigerator was found to be rusted and unhygienic.
While conducting a raid at Grand Lakeview Restaurant and Bar, Uppal-LB Nagar Road, the team found windows and doors not close-fitted and without insect-proof screens.
At the restaurant, food articles stored inside the refrigerator were not covered and not labeled. Additionally, vegetables were observed to be stored directly on the floor.
Inspections at schools, hostels in Telangana
In addition to the restaurants in Hyderabad, raids were recently conducted at various schools and hostels in Telangana.
During these inspections, the administration and cooking staff were educated about the protocols and best practices to follow in the kitchen.
Over the past few months, the task force team has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure that food quality is maintained.