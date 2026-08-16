Food safety, drug control unified: Telangana forms TG SAFE

The move comes amid the growing number of licensed food business operators in the state.

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Food safety, drug control unified: Telangana forms TG SAFE
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Hyderabad: The Food Safety Department and the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) have been unified and will now be called the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE).

According to a government order (GO 67) by the State Health Ministry, TG SAFE will follow the provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The move comes amid the growing number of licensed food business operators in Telangana. TG SAFE will have six wings – Drug Administration, Food Safety, Enforcement, Legal and Prosecution, Laboratory, and Administrative.

Subhan Bakery

TG SAFE will initially commence unified operations in the CORE region, involving common administrative, enforcement, legal, laboratory, intelligence and data-analysis mechanisms.

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