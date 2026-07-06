Food safety officials flag minor violations at KFC, Pista House

At Roast 24×7 located in Telecom Nagar, officials noted the restaurant adhered to several good practices.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
KFC fast food restaurant with Pista House fine dining restaurant nearby in Hyderabad, India.

Hyderabad: Food safety raids were conducted at Pista House Fine Dining in Preston Mall and KFC at Shilpakala Vedika on Monday, July 6, under the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits.

Minor lapses were identified.

At Pista House, officials observed the absence of a designated storage area for expired food products due to inadequate space. Water testing reports were not available.

Subhan Bakery
KFC Pista House food raid: Kitchen staff preparing food in a commercial kitchen.
Pista House
Meat packages stored on metal shelves in a food storage room during KFC Pista House food raids.
Pista House

Officials noted the restaurant followed several good food safety practices, including hot water sanitisation of utensils, regular cleaning schedules, proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and the presence of FoSTaC-trained Food Safety Supervisors.

At KFC in Shilpakala Vedika, officials pointed out better cleaning of drains near the kitchen area. Otherwise, the outlet adhered to several food safety norms, including proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food and discarding of expired products.

Frozen raw meat stored in blue plastic crates on metal shelves.
KFC at Shilpakala Vedika

Similarly, in Roast 24×7 located in Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli, officials noted the restaurant adhered to several good practices. There was no pest infestation, and the staff conducted periodic food safety audits.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

However, officials noted that periodic cooking oil quality checks should be strengthened.

KFC Pista House food raids: kitchen with shelves, chefs, and stock in a food storage area.
Roast 24×7 in Telecom Nagar

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button