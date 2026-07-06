Food safety officials flag minor violations at KFC, Pista House

Hyderabad: Food safety raids were conducted at Pista House Fine Dining in Preston Mall and KFC at Shilpakala Vedika on Monday, July 6, under the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits.

Minor lapses were identified.

At Pista House, officials observed the absence of a designated storage area for expired food products due to inadequate space. Water testing reports were not available.

Pista House

Pista House

Officials noted the restaurant followed several good food safety practices, including hot water sanitisation of utensils, regular cleaning schedules, proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and the presence of FoSTaC-trained Food Safety Supervisors.

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At KFC in Shilpakala Vedika, officials pointed out better cleaning of drains near the kitchen area. Otherwise, the outlet adhered to several food safety norms, including proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food and discarding of expired products.

KFC at Shilpakala Vedika

Similarly, in Roast 24×7 located in Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli, officials noted the restaurant adhered to several good practices. There was no pest infestation, and the staff conducted periodic food safety audits.

However, officials noted that periodic cooking oil quality checks should be strengthened.