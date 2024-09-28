Food safety raids uncover cockroach infestation at restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at restaurants in Hyderabad.

The raids were conducted at Hotel Amrutha Castle, Three Cheers Restaurant, and Poorna Restaurant in Khairtabad on Wednesday, September 25.

Violations found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

At Hotel Amrutha Castle, food articles stored inside the refrigerator were covered but lacked proper labelling, making it difficult to identify contents.

The team discovered expired food items, including rose water and baking powder. Furthermore, a live cockroach infestation was observed in both the kitchen and storage areas, posing a serious health risk.

The restaurant in Hyderabad also failed to adhere to the First In, First Out (FIFO) practice for food articles stored in the storage area, potentially leading to spoilage.

Other issues included the lack of maintained temperature records for refrigerators, food handlers working without proper hair caps and gloves, and poor flooring conditions with water stagnation. Cobwebs and shedding particles were noted at Hyderabad’s restaurant over the crockery storage area.

At Three Cheers Restaurant, The inspection revealed that the FSSAI license copy was not displayed in a prominent location, violating regulatory standards. Furthermore, pest control and medical fitness certificates were not found on the premises of a restaurant in Hyderabad.

Additionally, synthetic food colours suspected of being used in Chinese dishes, were discovered and discarded immediately.

The storeroom was found to be narrow, with limited space for both storage and work, which could hinder effective operations. Moreover, temperature records for the refrigerators were not maintained, compromising food safety.

Open dustbins without proper lids were also noted, contributing to unsanitary conditions. Lastly, the kitchen table was observed to be unhygienic.

At Poorna, another restaurant in Hyderabad, the inspection team found the refrigerator was found in unhygienic conditions, with food articles stored inside uncovered and unlabeled. Furthermore, windows and doors were not fitted with insect-proof screens, allowing for potential pest entry.

Synthetic food colors, suspected of being used in prepared foods, were discovered and discarded on-site. Additionally, rotten and damaged tomatoes and ginger were found and subsequently discarded to prevent health risks.

The establishment also failed to maintain temperature records for the refrigerators, compromising food safety standards. Furthermore, food handlers were observed working without hair caps, aprons, and gloves, increasing the risk of contamination.