With only 14 days left for Hyderabad‘s beloved Numaish to end, the Nampally exhibition ground is witnessing huge crowds with every passing day. While shopping remains the first thing on most visitors’ agendas, the food here cannot be missed at any cost.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Numaish is as much a food festival as it is a shopping destination. From legacy stalls like Pista House and Agra Sweets to counters serving viral food, the All India Industrial Exhibition is a paradise for foodies’ taste buds.

With multiple visits to the exhibition over the past month, Siasat.com’s team has sampled its way through buzzing food stalls to shortlist dishes that visitors can definitely try. So, read along to get a true taste of Numaish 2026.

Best spots to eat in Numaish 2026, Hyderabad

1. Cheese Bomb and Pistachio Salankatia

Indulgent and gooey, the Cheese Bomb easily tops as our most favourite food find in Numaish 2026. The Pistachio Salankatia is perfect for those who like their desserts light and not too sweet.

Where? Nice Laban

Location- Near Gate No. 1

Price- Rs. 320 to Rs. 350

2. Korean Cheesy Corn Dog

Crispy on the outside and loaded with mozzarella cheese inside, this corn dog lives up to its viral status. It is filling, fun to eat and ideal for sharing while walking through the exhibition.

Where? World’s Viral Foods

Location- Opposite Scary House

Price- Rs. 150

3. Hazelnut Pistachio Kunafa Bowl

A deconstructed Kunafa, if you may call it. This bowl starts with a layer of pound cake, then vanilla ice cream, then chocolate and pistachio spread and then kataifi. The bowl is then covered with another generous layer of chocolate and pistachio spread with crushed hazelnut, completing this indulgent dessert. It is rich, indulgent and not something you would expect in Numaish.

Where? Chocoloco

Location- Opposite Cafe Niloufer

Price- Rs. 330

4. Badam ki Jali and Gajar ka Halwa

When in Numaish, it is impossible to skip Imperial Sweet House’s legacy Badam ki Jali. Paired with their warm, comforting gajar ka halwa, it makes for a classic Numaish dessert combo.

Where? Imperial Sweet House

Location- Beside Zinda Tilismath stall

Price- Rs. 50 to Rs. 500

5. Makki ki roti and sarson ka saag

Kind of a healthy option amid all the cheesy and fried stuff, the earthy flavours of the saag pair well with the rustic makki ki roti, making it a wholesome meal option.

Where? Punjabi Paratha House

Location- Near the rides section

Price- Rs. 150

6. Kulhad Pizza

Served in a kulhad, this pizza is cheesy, saucy and surprisingly satisfying. It is a fun desi twist on a familiar favourite.

Location- Besides Tibb’s Frankie stall, near Pista House

Price- Rs. 150-200

7. Desi Chinese

One of those nameless stalls where the aroma does all the talking, this desi Chinese counter effortlessly draws visitors in. Easily among the best at Numaish, it is flavour-packed, satisfying and absolutely unskippable. Do try the Schezwan egg noodles and fried rice when visiting.

Location- Behind Pista House

Price- Rs. 150 onwards

8. Mahabaleshwar Strawberry Cream

Every year, Strawberry Stories steals the spotlight for its diverse dessert menu and rightly so. This time, we tried the Mahabaleshwar Strawberry Cream, and it did not disappoint. Fresh strawberries paired with lightly sweetened cream make this a refreshing dessert option.

Where? Strawberry Stories

Location- Multiple locations, with one near Gamezone and near Haunted House

Price- Rs. 199

9. Churros and Waffles

Another viral favourite at Numaish, Churrosity consistently delivers with its crispy churros and soft waffles.

Where? Churrosity

Location- Beside Niloufer Cafe

Price- Rs. 89 onwards

10. Kashmiri Kahwa

Referred to as Kashmir’s traditional green tea, it is infused with around 11 spices best grown in the Kashmir Valley. It is a must-try to end your food walk at Numaish.

Location- Multiple locations, with one near Scary House and one at Kashmir Zamindar Dry Fruits

Price- Rs. 50

It goes without saying that iconic names like Pista House, Niloufer Cafe, Agra Sweets and Bademiyan Kebabs remain timeless favourites at Numaish. Since these stalls are already on most visitors’ must-try lists year after year, this guide instead focuses on other food spots that caught our attention during multiple visits.