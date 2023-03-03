Foolproof security arrangements for IPL-2023 matches: Rachakonda CP

Hyderabad: Rachakonda commissioner D S Chauhan instructed officials to take proper security measures for the upcoming cricket tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL-2023) that is scheduled to begin on March 31.

All the matches in Hyderabad will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal. The first match at the RGIS is scheduled for April 2 when the Sunrisers Hyderabad will face the Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read IPL 2023: Aiden Markram named new Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

The police commissioner participated in a review meeting regarding arrangements for IPL-2023 at the Commissioner’s office in Neredmet.

The Commissioner directed the officials to “take all the required security precautions for the matches to be held under the jurisdiction of Rachakonda commissionerate”.

CP also instructed the officers to make strong security arrangements and to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the spectators. The IPL management team has been advised to ensure that there is no confusion in the distribution of tickets, said a press note on Thursday.