Football icon Roberto Carlos embraces Islam: Reports

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has become the centre of a major discussion online after reports claimed that he has converted to Islam.

The 53-year-old former Real Madrid star reportedly recited the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, during a meeting with Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh in Brazil around four weeks ago. However, Carlos has not personally confirmed the news so far.

How did the conversion reports begin?

The claim was brought into the spotlight by Turkish MP Ali Şahin following his meeting with representatives of Brazil’s Muslim community in São Paulo.

According to Şahin, Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh told him that Carlos had been in contact with him for a long time. The football icon allegedly visited the religious leader four weeks ago, recited the Shahada and chose to embrace Islam.

Şahin subsequently congratulated Carlos and wished the former footballer and his family a peaceful and healthy life.

Brezilya’da İslam Toplumları Temsilcileri İle Bir Araya Geldik



Efsane Futbolcu Roberto CARLOS Müslüman Oldu…



Brezilya’nın São Paulo şehrinde yaşayan ve İslam coğrafyasının en etkili 500 isminden biri olarak gösterilen Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh ile Brezilya İslami Hayırsever… pic.twitter.com/usYFJXdpgZ — Ali ŞAHİN (@AliSahin501) August 17, 2026

Connection to Roberto Carlos’ marriage

The reports surfaced shortly after photographs from Carlos’ wedding celebration with Souhaila Ettahiri went viral on social media.

Souhaila is a Spain-based, FIFA-licensed football agent of Moroccan origin. While their marriage was first reported in January, the couple reportedly hosted a private celebration in Spain on July 25 in the presence of family members and close friends.

The timing has led several social media pages to connect Carlos’ reported conversion with his marriage. However, there is currently no evidence confirming that his alleged decision to embrace Islam was linked to Souhaila or their wedding.

Is the news confirmed?

Not yet. While the conversion claim has come from a Turkish lawmaker citing a prominent member of Brazil’s Muslim community, neither Roberto Carlos nor his official representatives have issued a statement confirming it.

Until the Brazilian legend speaks about his faith himself, reports about his conversion should be treated as an unconfirmed claim rather than an established fact.