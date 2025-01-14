Footwear shop catches fire in Hyderabad, causes traffic jam

Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakhs was gutted down when a fire broke out at a footwear shop at Pathergatti on Tuesday evening.

The fire started at the shop located at Pathergatti main road and noticing it the local people attempted to douse the fire.

On being informed a fire tender from Gowliguda fire station reached the spot and doused the fire.

The accident might have started due to a short circuit, fire officials suspect.

As the firefighting operation was underway heavy traffic jam occurred on the road. The local police reached the spot and assisted the firefighters.

A day ago, a fire broke out at a penthouse of a building located at Santoshnagar. No casualties were reported.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the penthouse of a building located near Madina Bakery, CRIDA Road Santoshnagar. On information, a fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames.

In 2024, Hyderabad recorded approximately 2,500 fire accidents while Telangana saw a total of 7,600 accidents resulting in over 200 fatalities and property losses worth Rs 822 crore, an official of the fire department told Siasat.com.