For Bigg Boss party, Salman Khan wears Amiri outfit worth Rs…

Mumbai: At 58, Salman Khan continues to turn heads not just with his charisma but also his timeless fashion sense. Known for his classic style, Salman doesn’t shy away from making a statement, often seen in suits, simple tees, and his iconic pathanis. Despite being one of the richest actors, Salman’s style remains minimal yet distinctive, often complemented by his signature turquoise bracelet.

The actor’s photo with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui from the post-finale party at his BB chalet is going viral on the internet. In the picture, Salman Khan can be seen showcasing his style in Amiri’s trousers. However, the buzz isn’t just about his fashion choice but the price tag — a whopping Rs 1.16 lakhs for the Amiri Bandana Star Print jeans, as revealed by the Celebrity Outfit Decode Instagram page.

For Salman Khan, a stalwart in the Indian film industry with a colossal net worth of Rs 2900 crores, such high-end fashion is very common and not a big deal. Well, as we all know Bhaijaan and luxury go hand in hand.

On the professional front, Salman Khan gears up for his next venture, Karan Johar’s “The Bull,” directed by Shershaah Vishnuvardhan. It is slated to hit the screens during Christmas 2024.