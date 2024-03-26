For Iftar party, Priyanka dons expensive lehenga worth Rs...

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, known for her memorable stint on Bigg Boss 16, continues to captivate fans with her impeccable style and charm. The actress recently turned heads at the star-studded Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party, where she made a glamorous appearance alongside her rumored beau, actor Ankit Gupta.

Dressed in a stunning black and silver lehenga, Priyanka exuded elegance and grace, catching everyone’s attention. What made headlines, however, was the price tag of her outfit – a whopping Rs 2.65 lakhs, designed by Swathi Veldandi. Ankit Gupta complemented her look in a matching black kurta.

Priyanka made headlines for her journey on Bigg Boss 16 where she finished on first runner-up position, and her chemistry with Ankit Gupta has been the talk of the town ever since. While the duo has not officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent joint appearances at events and social media posts have sparked speculation.

Recently, rumours were also rife that Priyanka and Ankita might tie the knot soon. However, the actress called the rumours baseless and fake.