For promotional events, Kalki 2898 AD makers are spending Rs...

Hyderabad: The makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ are setting a new benchmark in film promotions. The upcoming sci-fi epic, starring the illustrious Prabhas, is not just making waves with its star-studded cast and gripping narrative but also with its colossal promotional budget.

The Star Power

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ boasts an ensemble cast that reads like a who’s who of Indian cinema. With Prabhas leading the charge, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. The presence of such heavyweights promises a pan-Indian appeal and a storyline that transcends regional boundaries.

Kalki 2898 AD Promotional Budget

The production budget of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a staggering Rs 600 crores, positioning it as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. To match this investment, the promotional strategies are equally grandiose. Reports suggest that nearly Rs 3 crores were spent on a mere 12-second advertisement during an IPL match, showcasing the producers’ commitment to reaching a broad audience.

The Bujji car launch event at Ramoji Film City is on the cards, with a specially constructed set to give fans a glimpse of the film’s music and ambiance. Rumors are rife that the total promotional budget could be anywhere between Rs 40-60 crores, further emphasizing the scale of the project.

The promotional tour is expected to span across India, with a significant focus on South India, where Prabhas enjoys a demigod-like following. The tour will feature prominent cast members engaging with fans and participating in various events, creating a direct connection with the audience.