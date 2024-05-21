Prabhas and his ‘special one’ to meet fans tomorrow in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-anticipated sci-fi thriller ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ are set to unveil a special attraction from their film. In a recent Instagram post of Prabhas that sent waves of curiosity across social media, the actor teased fans with a glimpse of ‘Bujji’, a robot that has already captured the imagination of movie enthusiasts.

The post, which initially created a stir among fans eager for any news related to Prabhas, was later revealed to be connected to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The movie, set in a futuristic world, introduces ‘Bujji’ not just as a robot but as a specially designed car that promises to be a significant element of the film’s narrative.

In a move that has raised anticipation, the makers have announced a grand event to officially launch ‘Bujji’. The event, tagged as the introduction of the ‘fifth hero’ of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is scheduled for tomorrow, 22nd May, at the iconic Ramoji Film City at 5:00 PM.

Adding star power to the event, Prabhas is confirmed to grace the occasion, making it an even more memorable moment for the cast, crew, and fans alike. The presence of the beloved actor is expected to add to the grandeur of the launch.

Also Read VD to Salmaan: Big stars making cameos in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani. The film is reportedly to be released in Telugu and Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. It is slated to hit the screens on June 27.