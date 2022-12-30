For the first time, Saudi Arabia to host women’s football tournament

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced that it will host the international women’s friendly tournament, in 2023, for the first time in the country’s history, from January 11 to January 19.

The participating teams are Pakistan, the Comoros Islands, Mauritius, and the Saudi national team, under the supervision of German coach Monica Stapp.

The matches have been set to be held at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Khobar.

السعودية تحتضن البطولة الدولية الوديّة لكرة القدم للسيدات في مدينة الأمير سعود بن جلوي الرياضية 🏟️⚽



كونوا جزء من الحدث!

🇸🇦 🇵🇰 🇰🇲 🇲🇺



— إدارة الكرة النسائية – SAFF (@saff_wfd) December 28, 2022

The federation stated on its official website, hosting the tournament is part of the goals of the Women’s Football Department of the Saudi Football Association to develop the first women’s team, which was launched last year.

Lamia bint Ibrahim bin Bahian, member of the board of directors at the Saudi Football Association and general supervisor of women’s football management, said that women’s football in Saudi Arabia has witnessed great leaps in recent times through local competitions and regional training centers for girls that have contributed to discovering new talents for the national team.

In another historic milestone for women’s football in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom submitted its bid to host the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Saudi Arabia is competing with Jordan, Australia, and Uzbekistan to host the event. The AFC is due to make the decision in 2023.

Saudi Arabia’s move to bid to host the upcoming FIFA Women’s Asian Cup comes based on its expression of interest earlier this year and embodies the country’s efforts to unlock untapped potential and opportunities for women and girls across Asia.