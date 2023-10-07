Forced to clean school toilet with acid, Karnataka student lands in hospital

Head Master Siddalingaiah and teacher Basavaraju had reportedly given the victim acid and bleaching powder and asked her to wash the school toilet.

Ramanagara: A girl student was hospitalised on Saturday after she was forced to clean the school toilet with acid in this Karnataka district.

Parents of nine-year-old Hemalatha, a student of Tubinagere Village Primary School in Magadi taluk, have urged the education department to initiate action against the headmaster and teacher who forced their daughter to clean the toilet.

Head Master Siddalingaiah and teacher Basavaraju had reportedly given the victim acid and bleaching powder and asked her to wash the school toilet.

Upon returning home, the girl complained of uneasiness. Her parents then rushed her to the taluk hospital in Magadi town.

When the doctors inquired, the girl told her parents about the teachers forcing her to clean the school toilet.

According to the doctors, the girl had fallen sick after coming in contact with acid while cleaning the toilet.

The parents are insisting on suspension of the guilty.

