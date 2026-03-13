Forces will hunt those attempting to disturb peace in Kashmir: LG

Asserting that the peace prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir has come after immense sacrifices, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday warned that security forces will hunt down those attempting to disturb the situation.

“The peace we enjoy today – the peace that lets families gather, athletes compete and communities thrive – did not come without a price,” Sinha said while addressing the closing ceremony of the 2nd All India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025-26 here.

The present atmosphere of stability was secured through the sacrifices of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), he said.

“Thousands of police personnel, soldiers and CAPF bravehearts laid down their lives protecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our duty is not only to remember them but also to ensure that their sacrifices endure by preserving the peace they won,” Sinha said.

Issuing a stern warning to those trying to disrupt the peace, Sinha said, “You will find no place to hide. We will hunt you down from the deepest depths.”

The lieutenant governor felicitated sportspersons from various state police forces and CAPFs, who participated in different competitions, including kabaddi, gymnastics, fencing and kho-kho, saying the discipline and determination displayed by them reflected the core values of policing.

“Sports have always bridged divides through their unmatched ability to unite people. Language, geography, social status, rank and authority fade away on the field where only courage and resolve matter,” Sinha said.

Praising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said that through its civic action programme, the force has strengthened its bond with the community and continued to guide and mentor the youth.

The lieutenant governor also felicitated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title, besides releasing an e-souvenir of the 2nd All India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025-26.