Forensic app being developed to help investigators in crime scene

Often, in criminal incidents, lack of a scientific method to gather evidence causes difficulties in convicting the criminal.

Representative Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) is preparing a forensic application for investigators and police officers which will help them to scientifically gather evidence in criminal incidents.

In fact, in many cases, the criminal is acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

“Through this app, investigators will collect evidence scientifically and present it in court so that the criminal can be given the punishment they deserve,” said an official.

Moreover, this app will provide complete information on what a police officer needs to do at the forensic level after a criminal incident. Additionally, the app will secure the evidence promptly to prevent any tampering.

The purpose of the app is to promote the practice of gathering evidence in criminal cases using scientific methods.

UPSIFS Director ADG GK Goswami said that through the app, top officers will also be able to view all the details related to the criminal incident with just one click and they can provide necessary guidance to the investigators involved in the case.

The app is being designed to be user-friendly for investigators so that they face no difficulties in gathering evidence using scientific methods.

