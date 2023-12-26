Kolkata Police to do area mapping to identify cybercrime-prone zones in city

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have decided to conduct mapping of all areas under the jurisdictions of different police stations of the city to have a clear idea about those pockets that are most prone to cybercrimes.

City police sources said that based on the reports sent by individual police stations on cybercrimes in the areas under their jurisdictions, the data will be compiled at the city police headquarters and according to the area, mapping will be done.

Besides individual pockets, sources added, the cybercrime-prone police station will also be identified in the mapping.

“Once the mapping is completed and the cybercrime-prone areas and police stations are identified, there will be massive awareness campaigns in those areas by us,” a city police official said.

It is learnt that the decision to conduct this cybercrime-prone area mapping was taken at a recent meeting at the city police headquarters in central Kolkata, which was attended by the deputy commissioners of police in charge of all the divisions under the city police.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the officer-in-charge of each and every police station under the jurisdiction of the city police has to report any case of cybercrime to the headquarters within 24 hours since the time a complaint has been registered in that particular police station.

“This will be of immense help not only identifying the cybercrime-prone zones but also have a clear idea of the patterns of cybercrime conducted in the city. Our top brass are stressing on the introduction of high-end technologies and training our sleuths accordingly to combat this growing menace of cybercrimes, where innocent people are increasingly becoming victims,” the city police official said.