Forensic team joins SIT to dig up suspected remains at Dharmasthala forest

Dharmasthala: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday began exhuming suspected human remains in a forested area near the Netravati bathing ghat here, amid tight security following serious allegations of mass burials, police said.

The operation was launched in the presence of the complainant, who had earlier pinpointed specific locations allegedly used for illegal burials, they said.

Forensic experts from KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, Dr Jagadish Rao and Dr Rashmi, joined the team for the scientific recovery of skeletal remains, police said.

According to police, the site was identified during a preliminary inspection on Monday.

Under the supervision of Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese and aided by a dozen labourers, the team initiated the exhumation process early Tuesday and went on till late afternoon.

The investigating team, however, did not disclose if they recovered any human remains.

Senior officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (Recruitment) M N Anucheth, SIT Investigating Officer Jitendra Dayama and Beltangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikam, were present at the site. Personnel from the Revenue, Forest, Forensic, Anti-Naxal Force, Internal Security, and local police departments provided support and security.

Security has been tightened in Dharmasthala in the Dakshina Kannada district, amid concerns over witness safety and possible tampering of evidence. Officials said further exhumations may be carried out based on the outcome of the forensic analysis.

The SIT was constituted by the state government to probe serious allegations of mass murder, sexual assault, and burials in Dharmasthala, reportedly spanning over two decades.

SIT officials have established a temporary office in Beltangady to coordinate the investigation.

Twenty police personnel-including inspectors, sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables-from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts have been deployed to support the investigation.

The case stems from the testimony of the former sanitation worker, whose identity remains undisclosed, who alleged that between 1995 and 2014 he was coerced into burying several bodies in Dharmasthala-some of which, he claimed, showed signs of sexual violence.