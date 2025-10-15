Forest minister Konda Surekha’s OSD removed amid corruption charges

Hyderabad: In a setback to Telangana minister for endowments and forests Konda Surekha, the state government terminated her On Special Duty (OSD) officer N Sumanth following corruption allegations.

The termination orders were issued by the secretary of the Telangana state pollution control board (TSPCB), Gugulothu Ravi, on Tuesday.

Initially appointed as an OSD on a one-year contract with the pollution control board, Sumanth was later deputed to the minister’s personal office, extending his contract until December 2025.

Sumanth faces serious accusations, including interference in official matters, exerting pressure on officers, and involvement in large-scale corruption.

He is alleged to have demanded and accepted bribes from stone crusher operators for environmental clearances and mismanaged funds related to the Medaram Jatara festival.

There are also allegations that he collected large sums of money during his tenure in the endowments and forest departments, where he previously served.

Based on several complaints, chief minister A Revanth Reddy directed an investigation, following which Sumanth was dismissed.