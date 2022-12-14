‘Forest Trek Park’, a little-known trekking spot in Hyderabad

Hey, Hyderabadis! If your mood is to go trekking to get rid of the gadgets and office schedules but your boss is not allowing you to take a long weekend break, fret not. There is a place in your city where you can feel the soul-soothing morning and evening breeze. There is a place with a relaxed ambience. There is a place that has a resemblance to popular hill stations.

The place we are talking about has almost everything to offer you if you wish to go hiking or trekking this winter. So, get ready to visit the pocket-friendly ‘Forest Trek Park’ with your loved ones. The park is situated on ORR’s service road between Narsingi Junction and Telangana Police Service Academy.

(Photo From Google Reviews)

Forest Trek park provides you with the chance to experience the solid sunset and dance of peacocks. The watchtower in the park will help you to feel the picturesque view of the lush green forest and beautiful pond.

(Photo From Google Reviews)

The animal themes carved out of rocks in the park will make the day for your kids and family members and one can also take some memorable pictures at various sightseeing spots.

(Photo From Google Reviews) (Photo From Google Reviews)

So, if you were planning to go hiking or trekking and felt short of time..just visit the lesser-known Forest Trek Park and trek through the quiet and calm forest in between the urbanised and noisy city.