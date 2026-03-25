Forged deaths, fake heirs, real theft: Five held in Hyderabad land grab case

Hyderabad: Five people were arrested by Keesara Police on Wednesday, March 25, for allegedly grabbing land through forged documents.

On March 16 and 17, Keesara Police received two different complaints where the victims alleged that their properties had been illegally transferred through forged documents like death certificates, fabricated family records and a forged gift settlement deed.

Throughout the course of the investigation, police identified multiple accused, including an assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kanakati Lingaiah Goud, as the masterminds of the fraud. Others involved in the case include Praveen Reddy, Modem Sampath, Kamble Deepa and others.

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The accused in the second case have been identified as Uppala Venu, Donapati Venkat Reddy, Gundiga Jyothi, Maadanu Innaiah and others.

The accused would target vacant or vulnerable plots, create fake documents such as death certificates and family member records, impersonate legal heirs or original owners and execute fraudulent registrations to illegally transfer properties, the police said in a release.

The arrested accused have been remanded to judicial custody, and efforts are underway to nab the others who currently on the run.