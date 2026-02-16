Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns from party

Sources said Borah has sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

New Delhi: In a major jolt to the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls in Assam, the party’s former state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned, according to sources.

Sources said Borah has sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. In his letter to Kharge, he claimed that he was being “ignored” by the party leadership and was not being accorded his due in the state unit.

Borah was the president of Assam Congress unit from 2021 to 2025 and was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year. He has been a two-time legislator in Assam.

