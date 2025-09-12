Former CJ Sushila Karki set to become Nepal’s first woman PM

The swearing-in ceremony of the interim prime minister will take place at 9 pm, Kiran Pokharel, President's press advisor said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 12th September 2025 8:26 pm IST
Sushila Karki, Nepal's first woman Chief Justice
Sushila Karki, Nepal's first woman Chief Justice- X

Kathmandu: Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government, the Nepalese President’s office announced Friday, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli earlier this week.

Widely respected for her tenure as Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, Karki, 73, is set to script history by becoming Nepal’s first woman prime minister.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Ramchandra Paudel, Nepal’s top military brass, and Gen Z representatives.

MS Teachers

The swearing-in ceremony of the interim prime minister will take place at 9 pm, Kiran Pokharel, President’s press advisor said.

She faces the immediate challenge of restoring law and order in Nepal following the massive protests since Sunday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 12th September 2025 8:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button