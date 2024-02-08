Former CM KCR skips first day of the Telangana budget session

It is learned that KCR plans to attend the sessions on February 10, when the Congress is set to present its maiden budget.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2024 12:38 pm IST
Telangana CM congratulates Nikhat Zareen, Nandini for winning medals
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: Former chief minister, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Gajwel MLA K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) absented himself from the first day of the Telangana Assembly budget sessions on Thursday, February 8.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

It is learned that KCR plans to attend the sessions on February 10, when the Congress is set to present its maiden budget.

Also Read
OU opens applications for distance MBA, MCA programs

Earlier this week on Monday, KCR spoke for the first time at the BRS party office since his hip injury two months ago and argued that the Congress government, under CM Revanth Reddy, lacked understanding of the implications after it decided to hand over the management of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar irrigation projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

MS Education Academy

KCR who suffered a hip fracture in December following the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, has been recuperating and only recently resumed public appearances.

He took oath as Gajwel MLA on February 1, after a delay due to his injury.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2024 12:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button