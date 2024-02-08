Former CM KCR skips first day of the Telangana budget session

Hyderabad: Former chief minister, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Gajwel MLA K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) absented himself from the first day of the Telangana Assembly budget sessions on Thursday, February 8.

It is learned that KCR plans to attend the sessions on February 10, when the Congress is set to present its maiden budget.

Earlier this week on Monday, KCR spoke for the first time at the BRS party office since his hip injury two months ago and argued that the Congress government, under CM Revanth Reddy, lacked understanding of the implications after it decided to hand over the management of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar irrigation projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

KCR who suffered a hip fracture in December following the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, has been recuperating and only recently resumed public appearances.

He took oath as Gajwel MLA on February 1, after a delay due to his injury.