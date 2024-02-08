OU opens applications for distance MBA, MCA programs

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced the commencement of applications for the entrance test for the second phase of admissions to its MBA (two years) and MCA (two years) programs offered through distance mode for the academic year 2023-2024.

These programs follow the semester system and have been approved by the University Grants Commission-Distance Education Bureau (UGCDEB), New Delhi. They are administered by the Prof. G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, Osmania University.

Interested candidates can submit their applications online from February 10 to 20. For those applying after the deadline, a late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable until February 24. The entrance test is scheduled for February 25.

It’s important to note that candidates who have qualified for the TS/AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)-2023 are eligible for direct admission to these courses. Therefore, they are not required to apply for this entrance test separately.