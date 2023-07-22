Former Delhi HC judge seeks suspension of security personnel over loss of pet dog

Justice Gaurang Kanth

New Delhi: A letter by former Delhi High Court Judge Gaurang Kanth is making the rounds on the internet in which he seeks the suspension of security officers who failed to keep the door of his residence locked, resulting in the loss of his pet dog.

Justice Gaurang Kanth, who was sworn in as Calcutta High Court judge on Friday, penned his letter to Joint Commissioner of Police (Security) Mangesh Kashyap on June 12, seeking an investigation regarding the aforementioned issue, which could have been a grave threat to his and his family’s lives.
 
Writing his letter with a lot of pain and anguish, Justice Kanth wrote: “Due to lack of devotion and incompetence on the part of the officers providing security at my official bungalow, I have lost my pet dog. In spite of repeatedly telling them to keep the door locked, the security officials deputed at my residence have failed to comply with my directions and carry out their professional duty.

“Such dereliction of duty and incompetence needs immediate attention, as the same can cause grave danger to my life and liberty,” he further stated. 

Expessing displeasure over the issue, the judge stated that such callousness in carrying out their duties by the said security personnel may cause any untoward incident at his residence, and he fears for his security. 

“Not manning the gate and a lack of devotion in keeping a check on the movement and ingress and egress from the gate of my residence is intolerable,” he contended.
 
In his letter, he stated that an action taken report on the issue should be submitted within three working days from the date of the letter.

