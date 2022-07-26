Former director of pay and accounts office Umar Ali Khan passes away

Hyderabad: Former director of pay and accounts office Mohammad Umar Ali Khan has passed away recently. He was an incredible father, husband, grandfather, friend and a devoted Muslim, but above all, he was a humble, genial, down-to-earth man who many look up to and respect.

He was an active and prominent member of the Muslim community, he inspired many adolescents to take up active work to contribute to the development of the community, and he also inspired them to interact and be active socially.

He started as a government servant at a very young age, he progressed, slowly but steadily up the tracks to the position of district treasury officer and retired as director of pay and accounts office.

He accomplished a lot in his felicitous life, he translated the whole of the Qur’an along with books on how to perform Hajj and Umrah benefiting a lot of English-speaking Muslims. As a retiree, he took up work in various charitable organisations to name a few, H.E.H Nizams trust, Alauddin trust, Iqbal academy, Jamiah Nizamia and Zaher Manzil trust. He worked tirelessly to provide the Rubbat services for pilgrims travelling from Hyderbad to Mecca.

One thing that Mohammad Umar Ali Khan could never get tired of was the Nizams, he would talk about the Nizams all the time and frequently told stories.

All of his loved ones are deeply grieved about the loss, he will forever be missed and remain in our hearts,