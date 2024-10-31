Former Dubai Duty Free chief Colm McLoughlin passes away

The former chief executive of Dubai Duty Free (DDF), Colm McLoughlin, passed away on Wednesday, October 30. He was 81.

McLoughlin is survived by his wife, daughters Tyna and Mandy, and son Niall.

McLoughlin was renowned for his warm personality, humility, and philanthropic efforts, deeply committed to community service and supporting numerous charitable causes.

He significantly transformed the UAE’s travel retail industry by leading Dubai Duty Free for over four decades, making it the world’s largest single airport retailer.

In May this year, McLoughlin stepped down from from his position as DDF chief and executive vice chairman after 41 years.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO is stepping down from his role after 55 years in the travel retail industry and 41 at the helm of Dubai Duty Free. He’s been the driving force behind #DDF rise to become the single largest duty-free operation in the world. pic.twitter.com/DuCqMEFoSV — Dubai Duty Free (@DubaiDutyFree) May 9, 2024

Under his tenure, DDF’s revenue increased from 20 million dollars in 1984 to 2.16 billion dollars in 2023.

He was part of the inaugural consultation team from Aer Rianta, the Irish Airport Authority, which was contracted by the Dubai government to begin a duty free business in 1983.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Colm McLoughlin, a distinguished leader and a beloved figure in the travel retail community. Colm’s warmth, wisdom, and dedication over the decades have inspired many in our industry and beyond. Our deepest sympathies to his family and our friends at ‎@DubaiDutyFree. His memory and impact will long be cherished,” Dubai Airports wrote in a post on X on Thursday, October 31.