Former Indian President Kovind to be chief guest at IBPC Dubai conclave

The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) announced former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest for its 22nd Anniversary Conclave in Dubai.

The event, slated to be held on April 25, will focus on strengthening India-UAE bilateral relations, exploring opportunities for Indian businesses and professionals in the UAE, and aligning India’s development goals with the UAE Vision 2030.

It will serve as a platform for discussions on policy advocacy, advancements in the digital economy, and enhancing collaboration between the entrepreneurs of the two nations.

The upcoming event will focus on several key areas aligned with the theme of Viksit Bharat, aimed at fostering India’s growth and strengthening its global ties.

Key topics include the Digital Economy, which will explore strategies to enhance transparency and efficiency in digital trade, especially the digital clearance of transactions.

In addition, discussions will focus on cross-border transactions in local currency, which can drive efficiency in trade between the two nations and create a more seamless business environment.

Several significant initiatives and partnerships will be announced at the 22nd Anniversary Conclave, marking a milestone for IBPC Dubai.

These include the launch of the “Viksit Bharat” series, which aims to promote sectoral investments in India, with planned delegations focusing on key states like:

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Kerala

Assam

Gujarat

Goa

The initiatives aim to attract global investors, particularly in the tourism and sustainable development sectors, fuelling growth and innovation across India’s diverse regions.

IBPC Dubai Chairman Siddharth Balachandran said, “We are honoured to welcome Ram Nath Kovind. His leadership has strengthened India’s global presence. This conclave reaffirms our commitment to enhancing India-UAE ties and driving impactful initiatives under the Viksit Bharat vision.”

Looking ahead, IBPC Dubai will continue promoting policy advocacy, cross-border investments, and strategic collaborations, with a focus on the digital economy and sustainable trade.