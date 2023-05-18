Former Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor joins Saudia Airline

Sanjiv Kapoor, the former CEO-designate of Jet Airways, on Wednesday, announced that he has joined Saudi Arabia’s national airline Saudia Group.

Sanjiv Kapoor joined the Saudia Group as an advisor to Ibrahim Al-Omar, the Director General of the Group.

This comes days after he resigned from Jet Airways in April.

“I am thrilled to share that I have joined the Saudia Group as Advisor to His Excellency Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of the Group,” Sanjeev Kapoor said in a tweet.

In his new role, Kapoor expressed that he will work with the airline in commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to attract more than 100 million visitors to the Kingdom.

“One of the three pillars of Saudia Arabia’s Vision 2030 is the transformation of its advantaged strategic location into a global hub connecting three continents, Asia, Europe, and Africa, while simultaneously attracting 100M annual visitors to the Kingdom,” he added.

“Aviation will play a key role in this, and the role and transformation of the Saudi flag carrier Saudia and creation of Riyadh Air – are key parts of the strategy,” he said, adding that he was excited at the opportunity of working “with a highly passionate and talented team and being part of what promises to be an exciting journey ahead.”

I am thrilled to share that I have joined the Saudia Group as Advisor to His Excellency Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of the Group.https://t.co/adm9u0YTvl — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) May 17, 2023

Who is Sanjiv Kapoor?

Born and raised in Kolkata, Sanjeev Kapoor is a graduate of La Martiniere School. He attended Dartmouth College for his Computer Science graduation in 1990. In 1996, he pursued an MBA from Wharton (University of Pennsylvania).

With more than 20 years of experience, Sanjeev Kapoor’s journey began in 1997 when he joined Northwest Airlines in the United States.

He managed its finance, procurement and planning departments. That’s not all, he has also worked with Temasek Holdings and Oracle Corporation and served as President of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

He also served as CEO of GMG Airlines in Bangladesh. In 2013, Sanjeev Kapoor joined SpiceJet and led the company in the capacity of COO during 2014-2015. He was promoted to CEO in November 2013. He quit SpiceJet in 2016.

He has also worked with Vistara. As per media reports, Sanjeev Kapoor’s estimated net worth is Rs 10 crore as of 2022.