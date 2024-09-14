Former Kuwaiti PM Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al Sabah passes away at 82

Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah, former Prime Minister of Kuwait, passed away on Saturday, September 14. He was 82.

He is one of the most prominent Kuwaiti political figure who played a significant role in the state’s development and growth throughout his life.

Born in 1942, Jaber Al-Mubarak began his career in 1968 at the Amiri Diwan, where he held various administrative and financial positions, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Among the positions that he held were Governor of Hawalli and then Ahmadi, before assuming a number of ministries, including social affairs, labor, information, interior, defence, and Deputy Prime Minister.

In November 2011, he was appointed Prime Minister and continued in his position until 2019.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Kuwait underwent numerous administrative and economic reforms, led development initiatives, and adapted to global challenges.