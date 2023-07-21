Former min Ramachandra Reddy passes away; KCR condoles demise

Hyderabad: Former minister and a senior politician from Adilabad district C Ramachandra Reddy passed away at NIMS hospital on Thursday.

According to the doctors at NIMS, the politician was admitted a few days ago but passed away following a brain stroke.

Ramachandra Reddy has been an MLA four times and a minister twice.

Condoling his demise, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that Ramachandra Reddy was a popular leader who inspired many others with his exemplary politics.

KCR further directed chief secretary A Shanti Kumari to take necessary measures and make arrangements to conduct the funeral of R Reddy with state honours.

On the other hand, TPCC president Revanth Reddy said, “Ramachandra Reddy has dedicated his entire life to public service with honesty and discipline.”

AICC state in-charge ManikraoThakre also condoled his demise and said that Ramachandra Reddy worked tirelessly for the Congress party and the people and that his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress party in Adilabad.