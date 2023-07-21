Former min Ramachandra Reddy passes away; KCR condoles demise

KCR further directed chief secretary to make arrangements for conductance of his funeral with state honors.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 21st July 2023 12:43 pm IST
Former min Ramachandra Reddy passes away; KCR condoles demise
Former minister and senior politician C Ramachandra Reddy

Hyderabad: Former minister and a senior politician from Adilabad district C Ramachandra Reddy passed away at NIMS hospital on Thursday.

BookMyMBBS

According to the doctors at NIMS, the politician was admitted a few days ago but passed away following a brain stroke.

Also Read
Kishan Reddy to assume charge of Telangana BJP on Friday

Ramachandra Reddy has been an MLA four times and a minister twice.

MS Education Academy

Condoling his demise, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that Ramachandra Reddy was a popular leader who inspired many others with his exemplary politics.

KCR further directed chief secretary A Shanti Kumari to take necessary measures and make arrangements to conduct the funeral of R Reddy with state honours.

On the other hand, TPCC president Revanth Reddy said, “Ramachandra Reddy has dedicated his entire life to public service with honesty and discipline.”

AICC state in-charge ManikraoThakre also condoled his demise and said that Ramachandra Reddy worked tirelessly for the Congress party and the people and that his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress party in Adilabad.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 21st July 2023 12:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button