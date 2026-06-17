Former rowdy’s misconduct costs Haliyal PSI job, 8 cops shifted

Karwar: A viral video showing a former rowdy-sheeter allegedly threatening and abusing police personnel in Haliyal has led to disciplinary action against a senior police officer and several staff members in Uttara Kannada district.

PSI Basavaraj Mabanur has been suspended by Uttara Kannada SP Deepak after the video purportedly showed him remaining seated inside a police vehicle while a former rowdy known as “Machchu Manja” verbally abused and physically intimidated police personnel in public.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, June 14, near Maurya Bar and Restaurant in Haliyal. Witnesses said the accused was allegedly intoxicated and creating a disturbance when police personnel arrived at the scene.

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Instead of calming down, the former rowdy allegedly became aggressive, abused the officers in filthy language and even grabbed one policeman by the collar. The video, which quickly spread across social media platforms, showed officers struggling to respond while the accused continued his outburst.

The visuals sparked outrage among members of the public, who questioned why stronger action was not taken immediately. The conduct of the PSI, who allegedly remained inside the police jeep during the confrontation, also came under scrutiny.

In response, the district police administration ordered the suspension of PSI Basavaraj Mabanur. Additionally, eight personnel attached to the Haliyal Police Station have been transferred.

The incident comes at a time when the state government has been emphasising stricter measures against rowdy activities. Recently, directions were issued to strengthen anti-rowdy operations and improve law-and-order enforcement across Karnataka.

Police officials said appropriate action has been initiated and further inquiries are being conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident.