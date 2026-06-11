Former Tamil Nadu minister Benjamin, his supporters joins DMK

Benjamin and his supporters joined the AIADMK's rival party at its headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', on Wednesday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
P Benjamin with MK Stalin

Chennai: P Benjamin, minister in the previous AIADMK regime, has joined the DMK along with his supporters.

The former minister joined the DMK along with AIADMK office-bearers, including Tiruvallur Central Party District Women’s Wing secretary Yamini Ilayaraja, Tiruvallur district students’ wing secretary Dinesh and scores of other office-bearers, in the presence of DMK president M K Stalin.

Senior DMK leaders, including T R Baalu, A Raja and R S Barathi, were present.

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Benjamin and his supporters joined the AIADMK’s rival party at its headquarters, ‘Anna Arivalayam’, on Wednesday.

Benjamin, former deputy mayor of Chennai Corporation as well, had been part of the Cabinet helmed by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The present AIADMK Chief Palaniswami had to tackle rebellion from a section of MLAs, who voted in favour of the TVK regime during a floor test, defying the party whip.

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Benjamin’s exit marks the continuation of the exodus of prominent AIADMK leaders. Days ago, former AIADMK Ministers MC Sampath, NR Sivapathi, Kadambur C Raju and Udumalai K Radhakrishnan joined the ruling TVK in the presence of senior Minister N Anand.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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