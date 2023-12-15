Former Telangana CM KCR discharged from hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has been discharged from Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

KCR was admitted to the hospital following a fracture sustained after falling at his farmhouse in Erravalli. While at the Hyderabad hospital, comprehensive evaluations, including CT scans, were conducted, revealing a left hip fracture.

Subsequently, he underwent a hip replacement procedure.

Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has been discharged from Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, after undergoing hip replacement surgery. pic.twitter.com/QNgNKVmhWs — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 15, 2023

Politicians call on KCR at Hyderabad hospital

During his hospital stay in Hyderabad, numerous politicians and celebrities visited to check on him.

In accordance with the direction of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Secretary of the HM&FW department also visited Yashoda Hospital to inquire about KCR’s health.

Later, many politicians, including Revanth Reddy, Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana President Dr RS Praveen Kumar, and Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, visited the hospital in Telangana.

Among other celebrities who visited the Hyderabad hospital were Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj.

KCR to become Leader of Opposition in Telangana

Meanwhile, KCR was elected as the BRS Legislature Party leader and is set to become the leader of the opposition in Telangana.

Also Read How AI helped Congress during Telangana election campaign

In the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) failed to secure a hat-trick in the state as the Congress successfully dethroned the party. BRS secured 39 seats, while the Congress won 64.