Former Telangana Dy CM Mahmood Ali releases statement over his health

Mahmood Ali fell unconscious for a few minutes after the flag unfurling event at the Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills on Friday

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th January 2024 8:59 am IST
Osman Ali Khan's administration was secular, says Minister Mahmood Ali
Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Former deputy chief minister Mahmood Ali released a statement with an update on his health after he collapsed after a Republic Day event in the city on Friday, January 26.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Mahmood Ali fell unconscious for a few minutes after the flag unfurling event at the Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills, in the presence of former IT minister KT Rama Rao. He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital.

Also Read
Video: Former Telangana Dy CM Mahmood Ali faints during Republic Day celebrations

In his statement, the former Telangana home minister said that he had been attending Republic Day events all morning and fainted due to fatigue. “All reports are good. I am doing better Alhamdulilah,” said Mamood Ali.

MS Education Academy

Mahmood Ali became the first deputy chief minister after the formation of Telangana state in 2014 and served in that capacity until 2018.

Upon the victory of BRS, then TRS, in the 2018 elections, he assumed the position of home minister.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th January 2024 8:59 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button