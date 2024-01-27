Former Telangana Dy CM Mahmood Ali releases statement over his health

Hyderabad: Former deputy chief minister Mahmood Ali released a statement with an update on his health after he collapsed after a Republic Day event in the city on Friday, January 26.

Mahmood Ali fell unconscious for a few minutes after the flag unfurling event at the Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills, in the presence of former IT minister KT Rama Rao. He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital.

In his statement, the former Telangana home minister said that he had been attending Republic Day events all morning and fainted due to fatigue. “All reports are good. I am doing better Alhamdulilah,” said Mamood Ali.

Mahmood Ali became the first deputy chief minister after the formation of Telangana state in 2014 and served in that capacity until 2018.

Upon the victory of BRS, then TRS, in the 2018 elections, he assumed the position of home minister.