Former UP min Swami Prasad Maurya backs Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad, a prominent leader of the scheduled caste who founded the Bhim Army, has formed a political party named the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).

Published: 13th April 2024 8:30 am IST
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad (File Photo)
Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who left the Samajwadi Party and formed the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party in February, on Friday extended support to the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) candidate Chandrashekhar from the Nagina Lok Sabha seat.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Maurya said, “The Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) extends support to Chandrashekhar Azad, the candidate of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) from the Lok Sabha constituency number-5, Nagina (reserved). “

Maurya also appealed to the people of the Nagina constituency to elect Azad with an overwhelming majority.

Maurya has been a five-time member of the Legislative Assembly, a minister in governments led by Mayawati and Yogi Adityanath.

Recently, Maurya had hit headlines with his controversial remarks on the Ramayana and the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Azad, a prominent leader of the scheduled caste who founded the Bhim Army, has formed a political party named the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).

