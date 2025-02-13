Former YSRCP MLA arrested from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) police on Thursday, February 13 arrested former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi from Hyderabad.

The former Gannavaram MLA was arrested from Raidurg in Hyderabad and has been shifted to Vijayawada. He is being arrested reportedly for an attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram, Krishna district during YSRCP tenure in AP.

Vamsi is also facing charges of abduction, intimidation and threatening witnesses and the complainant.

TDP office attacked in Gannavaram

The TDP office in Gannavaram was attacked on February 20, 2023. In this case, Vamsi and 88 others were named as accused.

Vamsi had previously filed a petition in court seeking protection from arrest, and the hearing for this petition is scheduled for February 20.

His arrest just days before the court proceedings is seen as a significant development. However, it is not clear whether Vamsi has been arrested solely for the aforementioned incident.